Billie Eilish Lashes out at ‘Women Hating’ Critics of Her Embracing a Feminine Style — ‘True Idiots’

Singer Billie Eilish has lashed out at her “women-hating” critics who have voiced displeasure over her embrace of a more feminine style, departing from her usual tomboy, neo-punk appearance.

In an Instagram Story over the weekend, Eilish said she received a wave of negative comments over recent photos of her wearing dresses and looking more classically feminine.

One particularly stunning look from the Met Gala featured Eilish in a lacy black cocktail dress while dark eyeliner highlighted her pale blue irises. Take a look:

“I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy-ish and dressing how I did and constantly being told I’d be hotter if I acted like a woman,” Eilish wrote in the story caption.

Eilish then addressed the people on the opposite end of the spectrum referring to her as a sellout.

“Now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, I CHANGED and am a sellout,” she wrote.

Eilish called these people “true idiots” and “bozos” who need to “let women rest.”

In a subsequent story, Eilish said women can be “multifaceted” and “interested in multiple things.”

“Totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times,” she said sarcastically.

In her final message, Eilish called her critics “women hating ass weirdos.”

Eilish told ELLE in 2021 she lost some followers over a new look that seemed to highlight her breasts more than usual – a photo of her in a corset.

“The other day, I decided to wear a tank top,” Billie said. “It wasn’t even a provocative shirt. But I know people are going to say, ‘Holy fuck, she’s dressing sexy and trying to make a statement.’ And I’m like, ‘No, I’m not. It’s 500 degrees and I just want to wear a tank top.’”

“People hold on to these memories and have an attachment. But it’s very dehumanizing. I lost 100,000 followers just because of the boobs. People are scared of big boobs,” she added. “You’re not even supposed to really know who you are until you’re at least my age or older.”

