Watch: Man Crashes Drag Beauty Pageant, Slams Crown on Stage After Spouse Wins Second Place

The husband of a candidate competing in a gay Brazilian beauty pageant rushed onto the stage and slammed the crown to the ground upon learning that his spouse came in second place.

Nathally Becker, who was representing Cuiabá, lost to Emanuelly Belini, who was representing Várzea Grande, in the Miss Gay Mato Grosso 2023 beauty pageant in Brazil on Saturday. Becker’s husband, Matheus Oliveira, reacted by rushing onto the stage and breaking the crown, according to a report by Globo.

Watch Below:

In a video, Oliveira can be seen grabbing the crown from the presenter’s hands and slamming it to the ground while contestants and pageant attendees looked on in shock and horror.

After throwing the crown, Becker’s husband then appears to try to escort his spouse off the stage, before he suddenly stops, picks up the crown, and slams it to the ground once again, eliciting additional screams from members of the audience.

The chaos eventually stops when event staff intervene.

The organization that put on the beauty pageant said they will be filing a police report, as well as a claim for compensation for damages against Becker’s husband.

“He did not consider the result fair and caused all this inconvenience and damage,” event organizer Malone Haenisch, who also noted that the competition between Belini and Becker was very intense throughout the pageant, told Globo.

Haenisch, who oversees the pageant that serves as one of the biggest events for drag queens in Brazil, provided Belini with a new crown.

In a statement on Instagram, Miss Gay Mato Grosso 2023 said it “vehemently repudiates” what transpired when the winner of the pageant was announced, which the organization described as man who “invaded the stage and aggressively destroyed the crown” of the contest winner.

“We inform you that the legal team of our contest has been activated and will take due legal actions regarding the criminal [behavior] that occurred and was regrettably witnessed by all who were present,” Miss Gay Mato Grosso 2023 added.

