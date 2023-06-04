VIDEO: Mark Wahlberg Lobbies to Build Hollywood in Las Vegas

Actor Mark Wahlberg is hoping to boost the Las Vegas, Nevada, economy with more film production.

On Wednesday, he lobbied state lawmakers to pass a bill that would encourage additional people to bring film production to the area, CNBC reported Thursday.

He said, “I would love to see us building studios, creating jobs and just diversifying the economy,” adding he moved his last film to the area and will be making another one in the next few months.

In April, Wahlberg shared more details regarding his plans to build his Hollywood studio after making his home in Las Vegas, and he hopes to create 10,000 jobs, according to Breitbart News.

“The average salary would be $100,000 more than what it is now. We want to train people both in front of and behind the camera, create jobs, most importantly, first and foremost, for locals,” Wahlberg commented.

He also said the move would attract many people and the housing market is doing well.

Per the CNBC report, “Nevada state lawmakers are set to vote on a bill that would increase tax credits for film production from $10 million to a whopping $190 million annually over the next 20 years.”

Wahlberg believes there is a lot more opportunity that could be created for residents, saying it would help everyone prosper.

In October, Wahlberg left Hollywood and moved to Nevada for his children, according to Breitbart News.

“So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us,” he said.

“It’s a balance,” Mark Wahlberg told @SavannahGuthrie of his practice of discussing religion. “I don’t want to jam it down anybody’s throat, but I do not deny my faith." https://t.co/ijCgDGhBi1 pic.twitter.com/W6h0uXvT1j — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 22, 2023

Meanwhile, Wahlberg, who is Catholic, said during an interview in February that faith is still a central part of his life even though some people in his industry do not like it.

He said, “You know, it’s not popular in my industry, but, you know, I cannot deny my faith. It’s important for me to share that with people.”

