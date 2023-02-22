Mark Wahlberg Says Faith ‘Not Popular in My Industry,’ But It Has ‘Afforded Me So Many Things’

Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg has acknowledged that faith remains central to his life even though it is “not popular in my industry.”

In an appearance on NBC’s Today show coinciding with Ash Wednesday, the devoutly Catholic actor spoke about the role his faith has played for him.

“[Faith] it’s everything.. It’s afforded me so many things,” he said. “God didn’t come to save the saints, He came to save the sinners. We’ve all had things and issues in our lives. We want to be better versions of ourselves, and through focusing my faith, it’s allowed me to do that.”

Wahlberg, 51, said it is not his intention to proselytize.

“It’s a balance. I don’t wanna jam it down anybody’s throat, but I do not deny my faith. That’s an even bigger sin,” he said. “You know, it’s not popular in my industry, but, you know, I cannot deny my faith. It’s important for me to share that with people.”

The actor, who is famous for his early-morning workout routines, said faith has helped him bring discipline to his life.

“Discipline has always been important for me in life. Once I started getting into movies and transitioned from music, I realized I needed a lot of discipline in my life,” he told Today. “And that discipline has afforded me so many other things. And I’ve been rewarded for it so much.”

Wahlberg used his appearance on Today to promote the Catholic prayer app called “Hallow.”

