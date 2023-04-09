Mark Wahlberg Details Plans to Build His Own Hollywood Studio in Las Vegas, Envisions Creating 10,000 Jobs

Mark Wahlberg has provided more details about his plans to build his own Hollywood studio in his new hometown of Las Vegas, envisioning creating 10,000 jobs in the process.

In an interview with Fox Business, Wahlberg spoke about his dream project and his recent decision to move his family out of California for the sake of his children.

“We’re looking to create 10,000 jobs on the studio alone,” he told the network.

“The average salary would be $100,000 more than what it is now. We want to train people both in front of and behind the camera, create jobs, most importantly, first and foremost, for locals.”

“And then, after that, I think we can attract a lot of people,” Wahlberg added. “The housing market is great.”

The actor praised Nevada for its living costs compared to what he and his entourage left behind in California.

“When I moved here, I brought probably like 15 or 20 people that work with me also moving here,” Wahlberg said. “They went from three-bedroom houses that they were really struggling to pay rent for. And now they have a six-bedroom house. And it’s, you know, half the cost.”

“And, you know, they walk their dogs,” he continued. “They’re in a gated community. They’ve got the school right there two blocks down the road.

“It’s just a much better lifestyle here and more affordable.”

Wahlberg also praised Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo (R). “There’s lots of opportunity for growth here,” he said. “And the government, especially our new governor, is really looking for opportunities to create jobs outside of gaming.”

As Breitbart News reported, Wahlberg and his family left California for the chance “to give my kids a better life.” Wahlberg and his wife, Rhea Durham, have four children: eldest daughter Ella, 19; sons Michael and Brendan, ages 16 and 14; and 12-year-old daughter Grace.

The actor is a devout Catholic who recently said faith is “not popular in my industry.”

“[Faith] it’s everything.. It’s afforded me so many things,” he said during a recent appearance on NBC’s Today. “God didn’t come to save the saints, He came to save the sinners. We’ve all had things and issues in our lives. We want to be better versions of ourselves, and through focusing my faith, it’s allowed me to do that.”

If Wahlberg is successful, he would not be the first business-savvy actor-producer to set up shop outside Los Angeles. Tyler Perry, creator of the successful Madea movie franchise, operates a 330-acre studio in Atlanta, Georgia.

