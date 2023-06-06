Arnold Schwarzenegger Calls Heaven a ‘Fantasy’ — ‘We Won’t See Each Other Again After We’re Gone’

Arnold Schwarzenegger believes there is no difference between heaven and hell because both are simply fantasies. To his mind, once we die that is the end. There is no afterlife and “anyone that tells you something else is a f—ing liar.”

The 75-year-old actor gave his views on personal faith to Danny DeVito, 78, during their shared discourse on the topic “What’s in the future for us” for Interview Magazine.

According to PEOPLE, the Terminator star said:

It reminds me of Howard Stern’s question to me. ‘Tell me, governor, what happens to us when we die?’ I said, ‘Nothing. You’re 6 feet under. Anyone that tells you something else is a f—ing liar.’ I said, ‘We don’t know what happens with the soul and all this spiritual stuff that I’m not an expert in, but I know that the body as we see each other now, we will never see each other again like that.

The former bodybuilder went further.

He said death is a topic he feels uncomfortable with before adding that heaven, in his mind, is a “fantasy.”

The former California Gov. said he had lost about 15 friends from back in his bodybuilding days in the last two decades and the tragic reality of our finite time on earth forced him to shift his perspective on the possibility of an afterlife.