Ana Navarro Posts Racist Comment on Mar-a-Lago on Twitter: ‘White Ppl’

Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, a co-host of ABC’s The View, posted a racist comment on Twitter early Sunday, slamming “rich white ppl” who pay to join former President Donald Trump’s “tacky” Mar-a-Lago club.

Navarro-Cárdenas tweeted a photo from Trump’s indictment, which prosecutors released Friday, and which shows boxes of documents in a bathroom that has a chandelier. She added race to a comment on décor:

Navarro-Cárdenas is Hispanic; her husband, Al Cárdenas, is the former chair of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), and was the first Latino chair of the American Conservative Union, which runs it.

Navarro-Cárdenas was a prominent supporter of former Florida governor Jeb Bush during the 2016 election, and broke with her party after it nominated Trump, who went on to win the election. She remained a critic of Trump and Republicans thereafter, though she often is presented as if she represents the party as a whole on various television shows and discussion panels. She has made controversial racial comments in the recent past.

“Look, being Hispanic or being black does not, or being anything does not make you immune from being racist,” she said last month, commenting on a mass shooting in Texas carried out by a Hispanic suspect.

The View is one of the top-rated daytime TV shows, particularly among women, and attracts a diverse audience.

