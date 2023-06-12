‘Sesame Street’ Continues Celebrating Pride Month Despite Backlash

The children’s show Sesame Street continued its ongoing celebration of LGBTQ Pride Month this week despite backlash over past tweets. Sharing the multi-colored progress pride flag amid smiling flowers, the official Sesame Street account on Twitter celebrated the month as a time of “inclusion” and other cherished woke buzzwords.

“On our Street, we celebrate inclusion, belonging, and freedom of authentic self-expression. Happy #PrideMonth to all the people in our neighborhoods!” it said.

On our Street, we celebrate inclusion, belonging, and freedom of authentic self-expression. Happy #PrideMonth to all the people in our neighborhoods! ❤️💛💚💙💜💗🖤 pic.twitter.com/4ErE22oCh4 — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) June 12, 2023

As Breitbart News reported, Sesame Street already wokeified itself earlier this month with a series of posts extolling LGBTQ Pride when it featured queer actress Ariana DeBose talking alongside Elmo.

“Hi! Elmo and I wanted to share that everyone is always welcome on Sesame Street,” DeBose said. “This month and every month, we want to uplift and celebrate our LGBTQIA+ family, friends, and communities.” Elmo added, “From our Sesame Street family to yours, happy pride. Elmo loves you.”

“Everyone is always welcome on Sesame Street. Let’s celebrate LGBTQIA+ people in our communities this Pride and every day! Happy #PrideMonth,” the official account caption said.

Everyone is always welcome on Sesame Street. Let’s celebrate LGBTQIA+ people in our communities this Pride and every day! Happy #PrideMonth! #ArianaDeBose 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/M2ZiadrVlC — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) June 1, 2023

In another post, Sesame Street shared a graphic of various puppets holding hands so that their colors form the rainbow flag.

“This #PrideMonth, let’s celebrate diversity and unity and spread love and acceptance. Together, we can make the world a kinder place for all,” it said.

Other children’s shows have also jumped aboard the LGBTQ Pride Month train this June, including the U.K.-based Peppa Pig and the Looney Tunes.

Happy Pride, get your drag on 🌈 pic.twitter.com/W8FccfjEUZ — Looney Tunes (@LooneyTunes) June 1, 2023

Also this month, Disney’s The Little Mermaid star Melissa McCarthy had a starring role in West Hollywood’s LGBTQ Pride Parade that featured explicit BDSM sex acts.

“Melissa McCarthy wore a headpiece with the words ‘Say Gay’ as she rode her own float during the parade, which took over a large section of Santa Monica Boulevard running through the heart of West Hollywood,” Breitbart News reported.

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed on Tubi, Google Play, YouTube Movies, or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.