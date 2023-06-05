Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ Star Melissa McCarthy Honored at West Hollywood Gay Pride Parade Featuring Explicit BDSM Sex Acts

Disney’s The Little Mermaid star Melissa McCarthy had a starring role at Sunday’s West Hollywood Pride Parade where some participants engaged in explicit BDSM sex acts in full view of the public.

One report claimed that children were present on the parade route where the BDSM activity took place.

On Sunday, Melissa McCarthy wore a headpiece with the words “Say Gay” as she rode her own float during the parade, which took over a large section of Santa Monica Boulevard running through the heart of West Hollywood. Her headpiece was apparently a reference to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, which protects school children from radical gender theory and other forms of LGBTQ indoctrination.

The actress, who plays Ursula in Disney’s live-action remake, was among several celebrity attendees who were honored as “ally icons” by parade organizers. Earlier this year, McCarthy said her Disney character was inspired by drag queens, particularly Divine from the NC-17 rated John Waters comedy Pink Flamingos.

Watch below:

Not Ursula / Melissa McCarthy showing up at West Hollywood Pride, she is a true ally! #Pride2023 #PrideMonth #TheLittleMermaid pic.twitter.com/ecvTGJIW0h — ty ty (@tytylookup) June 5, 2023

Melissa McCarthy is seen at WeHo Pride on June 4, 2023 in West Hollywood, California pic.twitter.com/nsQnUYR4ji — Celeb News (@celebfashionnnn) June 5, 2023

This year’s West Hollywood Pride Parade featured a BDSM-themed float with a leather-clad man flaunting his bare buttocks as he was flogged, choked, and whipped by another man. A source told Reduxx magazine that “there were children in attendance” along the parade route.

Watch below (Warning: Graphic content):

The city of West Hollywood said that parts of its annual Pride celebration were “family friendly,” though not the actual parade.

LGBTQ culture is fast becoming a central component of Disney’s entertainment for children.

Disney+’s Marvel series series Loki recently revealed that its title character is “gender fluid.” The animated Disney+ series Baymax features a transgender “man” who menstruates and gives advice on which maxi pad to buy — “the one with wings.”

The studio invited drag queen Nina West to the world premiere The Little Mermaid last month at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com