Nolte: Blacklisted Mumford & Sons Guitarist Apologizes for Nothing

Two years ago, Mumford & Sons guitarist Winston Marshall was a touring rock star. Then he sent an “incorrect” tweet. This cost him his job, status, and lifestyle.

Today, Marshall still refuses to prostitute his soul and integrity by recanting for the Woke Gestapo.

Marshall’s blasphemy? He praised journalist Andy Ngo on his book Unmasked, which exposes the left-wing domestic terrorists in Antifa for what they are: left-wing domestic terrorists.

For that, Marshall was ex-communicated and forced to leave the successful British band and what many consider a dream lifestyle. Like most caught in his position—that position being a choice between standing up for yourself or selling your soul to retain your status—everyone expected Marshall to cave. He didn’t. And two years later, he’s still not sorry.

A Harvard-Harris poll found 71 percent of the 1,778 registered voters surveyed, in February 2021, agreed that ANTIFA is a “domestic terrorist group.” https://t.co/9mYIDHsZdv — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 8, 2021

Being blacklisted “was quite a painful experience,” he told Fox News. “My world sort of blew up over the course of a couple of days and my life seemed to fall apart.”

He added that “I’m happy to say I have rebuilt it now and am doing exciting things, including my podcast Marshall Matters.”

He continued:

We’ve turned now where the censoriousness comes from the progressives. The only real way to deal with it is to not be scared, to not apologize when you’ve done nothing wrong, to not be scared of the mob and to stand your ground, stand by your convictions.

At the time, Marshall credited his faith for seeing him through the worst of it.

“I can quote the great American theologian of all time, Kanye West, he said, fear God and you will fear nothing else,” Marshall explained long before West blew himself up with antisemitism. “And I love that because for me, I do fear God. And I think it’s true: that if you fear God sincerely, then you won’t fear worldly issues, worldly problems.”

Marshall did the only thing a good man could do in that situation: he stood by what he believed. It cost him his career, which is obscenely unjust, but that’s what a good man does. As the years pass, it’s much easier to live with losing a job than your integrity and the knowledge you’re a coward.

The world is an unfair place. Only a fool tries to change the word, change something he has no control over. What you do control is yourself, your choices and decisions. If you can live with yourself, living in an unfair world is much easier.

Marshall set an excellent example. He gave up a lot, more than most.