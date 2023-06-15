Bill Cosby Sued by 9 Nevada Women Accusing Him of Sexual Assaults

Bill Cosby has been accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed Wednesday by nine women in Nevada. The plaintiffs allege the entertainer used his “enormous power, fame and prestige” to victimize them.

AP reports the legal action was filed in federal court. It alleges the women were individually drugged and assaulted between approximately 1979 and 1992 in Las Vegas, Reno and Lake Tahoe homes, dressing rooms and hotels by the actor/comedian.

One woman reportedly alleges Cosby, claiming to be her acting mentor, lured her from New York to Nevada, where he drugged her in a hotel room with what he had claimed to be non-alcoholic sparkling cider and then sexually assaulted her, according to AP.

The 85-year-old former “Cosby Show” star has now been accused of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment by more than 60 women.

He has consistently denied all allegations involving sex crimes.

Cosby was the first celebrity tried and convicted in the #MeToo era — and spent nearly three years at a state prison near Philadelphia before a higher court threw out the conviction and released him in 2021, as Breitbart News reported.

Pennsylvania’s highest court overturned Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction Wednesday after finding an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case. https://t.co/U0s2Bq4C9Y — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 30, 2021

Earlier this year, a Los Angeles court awarded $500,000 to a woman who said Cosby sexually abused her at the Playboy Mansion when she was 16 in 1975.

The Los Angeles County jury delivered the verdict in favor of Judy Huth, who is now 64, in the civil trial.

Jurors found Cosby intentionally caused harmful sexual contact with Huth, that he reasonably believed she was under 18, and his conduct was driven by unnatural or abnormal sexual interest in a minor.

The AP report details the new Nevada lawsuit came only a few weeks after Gov. Joe Lombardo signed a bill that eliminated a two-year deadline for adults to file sexual abuse cases. Similar suits have followed other “lookback laws” in other states.