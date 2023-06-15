‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Furious After Contestants Stumped by Easy Lord’s Prayer Bible Clue: ‘Sad World We’re In’

jeopardylordsprayer2
YouTube
David Ng

All three Jeopardy! contestants on Tuesday’s show were stumped by an easy Bible clue about the Lord’s Prayer, provoking widespread mockery from viewers.

Not one of the contestants was able to complete the opening verse of the common Christian prayer, with host Mayim Bialik providing the clue: “Matthew 6:9 says, ‘Our Father, which art in heaven,’ this ‘be thy name.’”

The correct response was “hallowed.”

The easy miss provoked a deluge of social media mockery from viewers, with some calling it “sad” and “pathetic.”

But TV Insider used the embarrassing moment as an opportunity to publish an article with the headline: “Does ‘Jeopardy!’ Have Too Many Bible & Christianity Questions?”

Returning winner Suresh Krishnan prevailed again Tuesday after correctly responding to the Final Jeopardy clue: “He starred in the two films whose soundtracks were the top two bestselling albums of 1978.” (The correct response was John Travolta.)

Jeopardy! came under fire in 2021 and last year over transgender champion Amy Schneider, who had a 40-game winning streak and returned to win the 2022 Tournament of Champions.

Schneider, a biological man who identifies as a “woman,” became a darling of the mainstream media, which described the contestant as a “woman” without referring to the fact that Schneider is a transgender who is biologically male.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.