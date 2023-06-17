DC Comics Pushes Gay Pride on Children with Same-Sex Superhero Couple ‘Midnighter And Apollo’

DC Comics is pushing gay pride on children with a new installment in “Midnighter and Apollo,” the same-sex superhero couple who fight crime by day and get it on in the sack at night.

The new story is part of DC Pride 2023, the publisher’s latest gay superhero anthology that features numerous gay and transgender storylines, including a lesbian relationship between Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn.

DC Comics tweeted a quote from the new “Midnighter and Apollo” installment, which is at least partially pitched toward children: “Let the whole world know — the bigots, the cowards, and the kids who need it … Show them that our love is real. Show them that it’s powerful.”

The new installment features a scene depicting a little girl waving rainbow-themed tassels while at a pride parade.

Preview of Midnighter and Apollo in DC Pride 2023 pic.twitter.com/2VeZS8F8ms — daily lucas trent 🌒 (@wsmidnighter) April 28, 2023

Past installments in “Midnighter and Apollo” have featured sex scenes between the two male characters.

DC Pride 2023 was released in May and sold out. A reprint will go on sale July 11, DC Comics said.

Find someone who talks about you the way Ivy talks about Harley. DC's 2023 PRIDE #1 is officially sold out and getting a reprint, in stores July 11. pic.twitter.com/2vSRnq83Ao — DC (@DCOfficial) June 8, 2023

As Breitbart News reported, DC Comics announced last year the end of its woke “Superman: Son of Kal-El” series, which featured a bisexual Superman, following disappointing sales.

