DC Comics Cancels Gay Superman Comic Due to Dismal Sales

DC Comics has announced the end of its woke “Superman: Son of Kal-El” series at New York Comic-Con as sales for the title continue to tank.

The series, by writer Tom Taylor, was launched with great fanfare a year ago but has not stood the test of comic book sales. The series will end after only 18 issues, with its final new book hitting stands in December, according to Bounding Into Comics.

Unfortunately for woke comics fans, DC’s bisexual Superman who fights climate deniers totally bombed in sales.

In January, Bounding Into Comics reported the dismal sale of some of the title’s early issues:

Previous estimates for the book’s sales showed it was in the gutter with Comichron claiming the first book of Superman: Son of Kal-El only sold 68,800 issues back in July when it first debuted. That was good for the 17th best selling comic of the month. The most recent data compiled by Comichron reveals that the book’s third issue only sold 34,000 copies in September. That was good for the 77th best selling comic of the month. That 68,800 number for the first issue is even worse when you compare it to previous Superman #1 issues. When the series was rebooted when Brian Michael Bendis took over the title back in 2018, Superman #1 sold 133,700 copies.

In comparison, other recent Superman #1 editions sold 118,434 copies, 105,380 copies, and 118,376 copies.

The bisexual Superman title was so bad, it fell out of the top-selling 50 comics by its third issue.

Superman became a serious target for a wokening several years ago.

It got so bad that artist Gabe Eltaeb quit DC in 2021 when the company decided to sanitize Superman by removing “America” from his longtime slogan, “truth, justice, and the American way.”

Eltaeb has since joined writer Eric July for a new “anti-woke” line of comics called the “Rippaverse” comics, with their issue no. 1 of “Isom” earning $3.7 million in sales.

Eltaeb was thrilled to see the end of the gay Superman series.

“1 year ago, I stood on principle and left @DCComics for their U.S. hating book by SJW narcissist Tom Taylor. I win,” Eltaeb wrote on social media.

