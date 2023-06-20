Elton John Rants About ‘Growing Swell of Anger and Homophobia’ in U.S., Calls Florida Anti-Grooming Laws ‘Disgraceful’

Elton John has denounced what he called the “growing swell of anger and homophobia” in the U.S., saying the country is moving “backwards.” He also singled out Florida, describing recent anti-grooming laws passed in the state as “disgraceful.”

The “Rocketman” singer held forth on his views of America in an interview this week with the Radio Times.

“It’s all going pear-shaped in America,” John said, according to a New York Times report. “We seem to be going backwards. And that spreads. It’s like a virus that the L.G.B.T.Q.+ movement is suffering.”

“I don’t like it at all,” he added, referring to the growing number of anti-grooming laws being passed in states including Florida, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, and North and South Dakota.

“It’s a growing swell of anger and homophobia that’s around America.”

John told the Radio Times he might eventually be open to doing a residency after his farewell tour ends, “but not in America.” His representatives said the reason was to spend more time with his husband and children, who live in Britain.

Last year, Elton John teamed up with President Joe Biden for a White House concert “celebrate the unifying and healing power of music.”

