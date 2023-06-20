Rob Schneider Says Garth Brooks Should ‘Just Shut Up’ After Calling Bud Light Boycotters ‘A**holes’

Comedian Rob Schneider said that country music titan Garth Brooks should “just shut up” after he called Bud Light boycotters “assholes” when promoting his new bar.

“I think next time, he’s going to stay out of it. Isn’t he? I think Garth Brooks, next time, is going to shut his mouth, and he’s going to pretend like ‘I don’t have anything to do with what beer is chosen in my restaurant’,” Schneider told Fox News.

“I mean, just from a business standpoint, just shut up, say I have nothing to do with it,” he added.

Schneider said that he relates to Garth Brooks slightly, noting that they both can be susceptible to ego.

“You know, he had to put this in, ‘Well, I think that, you know, I’m a good person because I did…’ And it’s like, shut up,” Schneider said.

“As I was saying on ‘Fox and Friends’ this morning, I sound like a baseball player who apologized for upsetting people because he dared give an opinion about what was happening at one of his favorite shopping places, Target, and then he apologized to the fans and friends, and then he still gets booed,” he added.

As Breitbart News reported, Garth Brooks sparked backlash among fans when he said that his Nashville bar, Friends in Low Places, would be serving Bud Light, a beer that has since seen a sharp decline in sales after it partnered with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney.

“Yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It’s not our decision to make,” he reportedly said during a Q&A session for Billboard’s Country Live in Conversation.

“I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another,” he said. “And yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It’s not our decision to make,” Brooks continued, adding drinkers who disagreed with him could go to “plenty of other spaces on lower Broadway.”