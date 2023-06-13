Garth Brooks Faces Boycotts After Calling Bud Light Boycotters ‘A**holes

Country singer Garth Brooks is facing pushback from fans who double as Bud Light boycotters after he called them “assholes” while promising to serve it alongside “every brand of beer” at his new Nashville bar in the name of “diversity.”

As Breitbart News reported, Brooks insulted millions of beer drinkers tired with the transgender agenda being forced on them. The singer said his bar — called the Friends In Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk — would not be removing Bud Light from the beverage choices on offer.

“Yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It’s not our decision to make,” he reportedly said during a Q&A session for Billboard’s Country Live in Conversation.

“I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another,” he said. “And yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It’s not our decision to make,” Brooks continued, adding drinkers who disagreed with him could go to “plenty of other spaces on lower Broadway.”

“If you come into this house, love one another. If you’re an asshole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway.”

The 61-year-old continued: “In my existence, one asshole can turn the whole tide down there. My thing is, let’s create a place that you feel safe in.”

Fans have been quick to respond to his taunts.

@garthbrooks I was a huge fan of yours back in the early nineties, before you fell into the trap of being a star, before you left your high school sweetheart, remember her?

It was always about your fans. Now, we’re, “a******s” for boycotting Budweiser?

Welcome to the boycott.😏 https://t.co/vuPeRSl89N — Michelle🍊 (@Montchelle66_2) June 9, 2023

There are bars galore in Nashville. Stay out of Liberal Garth Brooks nasty watering hole. https://t.co/wrMONpnL11 pic.twitter.com/BPVlTuH4FR — Linda (@GulfFLLinda) June 11, 2023

I’m sure glad we have Garth Brooks to tell us who is and isn’t an asshole. Question, tho: Does it make someone an asshole if they cheat on their spouse, write a song about it with their paramour, and then publish the duet with THAT VERY paramour? Or does that make for a good… https://t.co/Qjs5JGS5Oa pic.twitter.com/ELMoUCBCiL — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 10, 2023

Brooks addressed the controversy Monday on his livestream “Inside Studio G,” acknowledging that there had been a “quite a little bit of a stir” since the Billboard event.

“Everybody’s got their opinions. But inclusiveness is always going to be me,” Brooks said. “I think diversity is the answer to the problems that are here and the answer to the problems that are coming. So I love diversity. All inclusive, so all are welcome. I understand that might not be other people’s opinions, but that’s OK, man.”

Bud Light and its parent company Anheuser-Busch have for months now been targeted by angry drinkers furious over the brewer’s partnership embracing trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

That furore has also seen Modelo Especial claim the title of top-selling beer in America.

Sales data released last week showed it has now surpassed Bud Light, the industry leader for 22 years, according to data obtained by Newsweek.