Demi Lovato Releases Profane Roe v. Wade Protest Song ‘Swine’: ‘If He C*ms, I Guess I Gotta Be a Mother’

Pop star Demi Lovato has released a profanity-laced protest song marking the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“Swine,” which Lovato released Thursday, is an angry, quasi-goth screed directed vaguely at pro-lifers and specifically men. The song contains the lyrics “God forbid I wanna suck whatever the fuck I wanna,” “God forbid I wanna fuck whoever the fuck I wanna,” and “if he cums, I guess I gotta be a mother.”

In an Instagram post, Lovato said she wants the song to empower “birthing people” — the progressive left’s term for women — to “stand up for equality” and “reproductive justice.” She incorrectly claimed that abortion is a “constitutional right” when in fact, abortion isn’t mentioned anywhere in the Constitution or its amendments.

The song’s music video features Lovato cavorting with an ethnically diverse group of drag queens, transgender “women,” and actual women, facing off against a group of old, mostly white men.

“My life, my voice. My rights, my choice. It’s mine or am I just swine?” Lovato screams. Later, she compares the reversal of Roe v. Wade to the Salem witch trials.

“Thought by now they’d change but we’re still waiting. Give these motherfuckers hell.”

Lovato will donate a year’s worth of net profits from “Swine” to something called the Reproductive Justice Fund at the Demi Lovato Foundation. That money will in turn be given to pro-abortion groups NARAL Pro-Choice America, Plan C, and The National Network of Abortion Funds.

As Breitbart News reported, the “Impeach Trump” singer recently returned to using “she/her” pronouns, saying that going by “they/them” was “absolutely exhausting.”

