Demi Lovato Says Capitol Riots Inspired Her New Music: ‘Impeach Trump Tonight’

Pop star Demi Lovato has revealed that Wednesday’s clashes on Capitol Hill have inspired her to return to the studio to work on a new project, though she hasn’t revealed the nature of the endeavor.

In a recent tweet, Lovato called the clashes “an assault on democracy” and said that she is “angry, embarrassed and ashamed.” She also posted the hashtag #impeachtrumptonight.

“THIS IS WHY I POST AS MUCH AS I DO. THIS IS WHY I CARE. THIS CANNOT HAPPEN ANY FUCKING MORE. I’m angry, embarrassed and ashamed,” she wrote. “I’m in the studio working on something special after today’s assault on democracy.”

Her tweet included a message from Black Lives Matter. The pop star didn’t mention the acts of rioting and violence that some BLM protestors have perpetrated in cities across the country, resulting in an estimated $2 billion in damage.

Demi Lovato is one of a growing number of celebrities who are using the Capitol incident as an opportunity to revive calls for President Trump’s impeachment. Hollywood stars are also calling for Congress to invoke the 25th Amendment, which provides for succession in the case where the president is incapacitated, and even demanding that President Trump be arrested and thrown in jail.

Lovato backed Hillary Clinton in 2016 and released an anti-Trump single last year titled “Commander in Chief,” in which she asks the president, “do you get off on pain?” and sings, “best believe, we’ll still take a knee while you’re Commander in Chief.”

The “Made in the USA” singer also got involved with the recent Georgia runoff elections, endorsing Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

This election is too important to sit out. The fate of the Senate & our country is at stake. Join me today at 1pm PT / 4pm ET for a phonebank kick-off to get out the vote in Georgia & elect @ossoff & @ReverendWarnock! 💖https://t.co/mXwkuIeYlb pic.twitter.com/579scdlTYc — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) January 1, 2021

