Demi Lovato Went Back to Using ‘She/Her’ Pronouns Because Going by ‘They/Them’ was ‘Absolutely Exhausting’

Left-wing actress and “Impeach Trump” songstress Demi Lovato opened up about why she went back to she/her pronouns in a recent interview, saying that going by they/them was “absolutely exhausting.”

“I constantly had to educate people and explain why I identified with those pronouns. It was absolutely exhausting,” Lovato told GQ Hype Spain. “I just got tired. But for that very reason I know that it is important to continue spreading the word.”

Lovato went on to complain about how she still doesn’t identify with a woman’s restroom, saying, “I face this every day. For example, in public toilets. Having to access the women’s bathroom, even though I don’t completely identify with it.”

“Or it also happens when filling out forms, such as government documents or any other where you have to specify your gender. You only have two options, male and female, and I feel like none of that makes sense to me,” the “La La Land” singer continued.

“I see myself conditioned to choose a woman because there are no more,” Lovato added. “I think this has to change. Hopefully with time there will be more options.”

In 2021, Lovato claimed that she was gender non-binary, and said that she would be using the pronouns “they” and “them” to refer to herself.

This announcement came just months after the singer came out as “pansexual,” which means that she can potentially become romantically involved with anyone, whether they are a man, a woman, a man who thinks he is a woman, or a woman who thinks she is a man.

After that, however, the pop star announced that it’s “okay” if people “misgender” her, because even she sometimes can’t remember which pronouns she had decided to use.

Last year, Lovato said she would be going back to using “she” and “her” pronouns, adding, “I’m such a fluid person.”

