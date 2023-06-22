Video: Nealy 100 Injured, 7 Hospitalized in Hail Storm During Louis Tomlinson Concert

Concertgoers were sent fleeing on Wednesday when a fierce hail storm broke out during a Louis Tomlinson concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, a western suburb of Denver.

One video posted to social media shows the frightening amount of hail that fell in a relatively short amount of time.

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple people are seriously injured by falling hail during at a concert⁰⁰📌#Morrison | #Colorado

⁰Watch as Multiple concert goers get pelted by large hail at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison Colorado during a Louis Tomlinson concert multiple reports say that… pic.twitter.com/uVwEibAfau — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 22, 2023

Officials say that at least seven audience members were treated at a local hospital with non-life threatening injures. Some suffered broken bones from falls and instances of being trampled, CNN reported.

But other reports claim that nearly 100 were injured by the hail and the scramble to get to shelter.

One concertgoer, Bella Oliveira, said she saw people falling and being run over by people fleeing the hail.

“I managed to hide where they were selling drinks and I used my backpack to protect myself and another girl,” she said.

The storm delivered several inches of rain along with golf-ball-sized hail, according to the National Weather Service office in Boulder. It was also estimated that the storm generated estimated wind gusts of up to 50 mph.

The NWS even tagged the concert venue in its warning tweet.

Significant storm near Morrison, with radar indicating golf ball sized hail or larger near @RedRocksCO. Take cover with this storm!! Please continue to relay reports to our office. #cowx pic.twitter.com/S7EcSWmnr5 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 22, 2023

For his part, signer Louis Tomlinson, a one-time member of the boy band One Direction, said he would return.

“Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back!” he tweeted. “Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!”

Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back! Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) June 22, 2023

