Discovery Plus Show ‘Expedition Unknown’ Canceled OceanGate Trip Over Titan Sub Performance, ‘Safety Concerns’

The Discovery Plus show Expedition Unknown previously canceled an OceanGate trip over the Titan submersible’s performance and “safety concerns.”

Expedition Unknown host Josh Gates revealed that he had considered featuring the Titanic wreckage on his docuseries, but ultimately decided not to after trying out OceanGate’s Titan submersible.

Gates said Titan “did not perform well” on the dive he went on, and that he had “safety concerns with the OceanGate platform,” adding, “There’s more to the history and design of Titan that has not been made public.”

“I had the unique opportunity to dive in the @Oceangate #Titan sub with [OceanGate CEO] Stockton [Rush] at the helm in preparation for its maiden mission to Titanic,” Gates wrote in a Wednesday tweet, as the multi-national search for the five men in the company’s submersible entered its fourth day.

In a follow-up tweet, Gates clarified that “Titan did not perform well on my dive.”

“Ultimately, I walked away from a huge opportunity to film Titanic due to my safety concerns w/ the @OceanGate platform,” he added. “There’s more to the history and design of Titan that has not been made public – much of it concerning.”

While social media users attacked the men who paid $250,000 each to risk their lives attempting to catch a glimpse of the Titanic wreckage, Gates said he admired their courage.

“To those questioning why people would dive to Titanic: the ship has fascinated the world since the night she sank. It’s a time capsule to another era of our history. It takes courage to make a trip like this. Admiration and prayers for the passengers aboard,” he wrote.

On Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that debris of the Titan submersible was found, and that it “is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel.” All passengers of the Titan are presumed to have died.