Watch: Ice Cube Vows to Take On the Political, Hollywood, Media, and Sports Establishments with ‘F**k the Gatekeepers Tour’

Rapper-actor Ice Cube has vowed to challenge the establishment class in a cryptic and somewhat vaguely worded video he posted to Rumble over the weekend, saying he will launch a “Fuck the Gatekeepers” podcast tour this year.

Ice Cube didn’t define what he meant by “gatekeepers,” though it appears he was referring to the powerful establishment elites who control politics, media, sports, and other fields.

“Some of you may not have realized that I’m not part of ‘The Club,'” the rapper said. “And a lot of you listening to me right now, you’re not part of ‘The Club’ either. And what I’ve realized with ‘The Club’ is what makes them so mad is when you don’t wanna be a part of their fucking club. That pisses them off. ”

He added: “What club am I talking about? I’m talking about the club of gatekeepers that we all got to deal with. You know who they are and they definitely know who they are.”

Ice Cube said his Contract with Black America — his proposal to foster economic opportunity and “representation” for blacks — has turned him into a target of the establishment.

“Ever since I put out the Contract with Black America, you know they’ve been fucking with me,” he said. “I expect that.”

His solution is to launch a “Fuck the Gatekeepers” podcast tour, which he said will give him the opportunity to “talk to everybody — everybody. Get a chance to get my message out to the people, be able to let the people hear from me.”

“Some people may get pissed off… it’s going to be a crazy summer,” he concluded.

Ice Cube has attempted for years to find political traction for his Contract with Black America, saying Democrats brushed him off while the Trump campaign met with him and even adjusted its platform after holding conversations.

His relationship with President Donald Trump has enraged many in the entertainment industry.

“Let me get this straight, I get the president of the United States to agree to put over half a trillion dollars of capital in the Black Community (without an endorsement) and Niggas are mad at me?” Ice Cube said in a tweet in 2020, adding “…have a nice life.”

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough was one of many on the left to attack Ice Cube shortly thereafter, accusing the rapper of associating himself with racism.

Even NBC’s Saturday Night Live joined the pile-on, with a sketch starring actors Kenan Thompson as Ice Cube and Chris Redd as Lil Wayne, both wearing MAGA hats.

