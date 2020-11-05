Ice Cube: I Got Trump to put $500 Billion in the Black Community and ‘N****s Mad At Me?’ … ‘Have a Nice Life’

Ice Cube is pushing back at critics who are “mad” that he worked with President Donald Trump’s administration on the Platinum Plan, which would create 3 million jobs for black Americans and would see $500 billion for economic, educational, and financial investments in black communities across the country.

“Let me get this straight, I get the president of the United States to agree to put over half a trillion dollars of capital in the Black Community (without an endorsement) and Niggas are mad at me?” Ice Cube said in a tweet on Thursday, adding “…have a nice life.”

The movie mogul and Big Three basketball league founder unveiled his Contract with Black America earlier this year. Last month, Ice Cube said the Biden campaign told him to wait until after the election to work with them on policy aimed at black Americans. He also said the Trump campaign reached out to him, and together they “made some adjustments” to the campaign’s “Platinum Plan.”

“Trump officials reached out to Ice Cube after he posted his Contract With Black America and incorporated some of his ideas and thoughts into the Platinum Plan,” Trump campaign senior adviser Katrina Pierson told Breitbart News, confirming Ice Cube’s claims.

The Friday and Ride Along star has faced heavy backlash, mostly on social media, for his decision to work with the Trump White House. Ice Cube has refused to back down.

“Fuck you SNL,” Ice Cube tweeted over the weekend, after the long-running NBC sketch comedy show mocked him for praising President Trump’s Platinum Plan. “Trying to reduce me to greed.”

Last week, Ice Cube told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo that he likes the fact that the president’s plan ‘is aimed towards black Americans. “You know, that’s the key. I just think whatever we do got to be aimed toward black Americans.”

