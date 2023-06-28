Disney’s Latest Flop: ‘Secret Invasion’ Tanks with Viewers, Second-Lowest Marvel Series Debut

The Walt Disney Co. keeps racking up flops, the latest being the new Disney+ Marvel series Secret Invasion, with Samuel L. Jackson reprising his role as Nick Fury.

Secret Invasion managed to draw just 994,000 U.S. households in its first five days of release, according to estimates announced by streaming analytics firm Samba TV. That makes it the second-lowest rated Marvel series after the feminist Ms. Marvel, which drew 775,000 households over a similar period.

Loki reportedly remains Marvel’s top-rated Disney+ series, with 2.5 million households during its debut week.

The failure of Secret Invasion represents a surprising setback for Disney since the show features established Marvel characters as well as famous actors — in addition to Samuel L. Jackson, the series includes Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, as well as Olivia Colman, Don Cheadle, and Ben Mendelsohn.

But the numbers thus far indicate weak fan enthusiasm. The series drew sharp criticism after it was revealed Disney used artificial intelligence technology to create the opening credits sequence.

Disney is experiencing a string of flops as audiences grow weary of the company’s constant recycling of intellectual property as well as its all-encompassing embrace of transgenderism and other forms of radical gender ideology.

The Little Mermaid is flopping in overseas territories, making it unlikely the live-action remake will recoup its costs during its theatrical run. Pixar’s Elemental recently experienced the worst domestic theatrical opening in the digital animation studio’s history.

