Reports: Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ Casts First Transgender Actor in a Major Role

Disney’s Star Wars has cast its first transgender actor in a major role, hiring British male-to-female YouTube personality Abigail Thorn for the role in the upcoming Disney+ series The Acolyte, according to multiple reports.

Abigail Thorn is reportedly set to play a character named Ensign Eurus in the series, which is expected to begin streaming sometime next year. The Acolyte reportedly takes place during the High Republic period, which is set before the events of the Star Wars movies.

The series has already cast “non-binary” actress Amanda Steinberg in its lead role.

Thorn came out as transgender in a YouTube video in 2021 after several years of running the channel known as “Philosophy Tube,” in which he provided tutorials and lectures on philosophy.

In the video, Thorn advocated for puberty blockers for minors while also pushing for a massive reorganization of society in order to achieve “trans equality.”

Disney has been ramping up the number of transgender and gender non-conforming actors it is casting in its entertainment aimed at children.

Last year, the studio cast transgender “non-binary” actress Zoe Terakes in a key supporting role in the Marvel series Ironheart just days after the show also cast drag queen Shea Couleé, an alumnus of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Disney cast Talisa Garcia, who is a male-to-female transgender actor, to play a non-transgender role in the Willow series, which was recently canceled after just one season.

Just this month, Disney debuted its first “non-binary” character in a Pixar film; however, few audience members will see this milestone for the once-beloved animation studio, as Elemental has flopped spectacularly both in the United States and overseas.

Producer Kathleen Kennedy took over Lucasfilm in 2012 after Star Wars creator George Lucas sold the company to Disney for more than $4 billion.

