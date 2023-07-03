Disney’s ‘She-Hulk’ Star Mark Ruffalo Pleads With Followers to ‘Organize the Vote’ After Series of SCOTUS Rulings

Disney’s She-Hulk star Mark Ruffalo is pleading with his followers to “organize the vote” after the U.S. Supreme Court overturning affirmative action in college admissions, and in a separate ruling, struck down President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, ending a $430 billion debt write-off that critics said had been a midterm election gimmick Biden knew was unconstitutional.

“Okay. So we all understand that the Supreme Court has become a right-wing ideological political institution under Alito, Thomas, Gorsuch, Barrett, Kavanaugh, & Roberts. They’re for sale & illegitimate. Now, we have to beat them in the executive branch & the legislature,” Ruffalo tweeted on Saturday.

Okay. So we all understand that the Supreme Court has become a right-wing ideological political institution under Alito, Thomas, Gorsuch, Barrett, Kavanaugh, & Roberts. They're for sale & illegitimate. Now, we have to beat them in the executive branch & the legislature.… — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) July 1, 2023

In his tweet, the actor included a link to a HuffPost article with the headline, “The Supreme Court’s Conservative Supermajority Continues Its Work Rolling Back The 20th Century.”

In the article, HuffPost reporter Paul Blumenthal laments over “a new era for the court’s conservatism” that was signaled after the Supreme Court overtured Roe v. Wade last year, which he noted was later followed with the Court’s rulings that ended affirmative action in higher education, and prohibited colleges and universities from making admissions decisions based on an applicant’s race.

“Organize the vote,” Ruffalo added in a follow-up tweet. “They’re taking us backward. We have already left them behind.”

“Now we keep building people’s power,” the actor continued. “We have the people. We are far more mighty. Hold on tight & keep organizing. Drown out the noise. Keep pushing forward. The only way to freedom is forward.”

Ruffalo is just one of many celebrities having a public meltdown in response to recent life-saving and anti-racist rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Last year, a slew of Hollywood celebrities were inconsolable after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as they expressed their expletive-filled outrage and fury.

