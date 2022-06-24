Hollywood Celebrities Melt Down over SCOTUS Roe v. Wade Decision: ‘How Can We Overturn the Supreme Court?’

Stefanie Keenan; Alberto E. Rodriguez; Rachel Murray; Frederick M. Brown; Kevin Winter; Theo Wargo; Amanda Edwards; Monica Schipper/Getty Images
David Ng

Hollywood celebrities were inconsolable Friday following the announcement of the Supreme Court’s highly anticipated ruling on abortion. The Left-wing stars expressed their expletive-filled outrage and fury, directing their anger at the high court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Stars including Seth MacFarlane, Bette Midler, Michael Moore, Alyssa Milano and CBS’ Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer publicized their emotional meltdowns.

r”How dare they,” Bette Midler demanded.

“Not too long ago, this would have been dyrstopian sci-fi,” Seth MacFarlane despaired.

“Banning abortion is about controlling women and trans men.,” Alyssa Milano bizarrely tweeted, adding that that the court’s decision is also about upholding “white supremacy.”

Singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson even wondered, “How can we overturn the Supreme Court?”

On Friday, the Supreme Court released its 5-4 decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, weeks after a draft version of the decision was leaked to the media, resulting in violent attacks on pro-life centers and angry protests outside the homes of conservative justices.

“Abortion presents a profound moral question. The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the court’s decision.

“We now overrule those decisions and return the authority to the people and their elected representatives.”

Fox’s Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane compared the court’s decision to “dystopian sci-fi.”

Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2 star Bette Midler raged: “They did it. THEY DID IT TO US!”

Michael Moore tweeted simply, “BASTARDS!”

Judd Apatow urged people to register to vote in response to the court’s decision.

Alyssa Milano bizarrely claimed that the ruling is all about “controlling women and trans men.” She also likened the decision to “white supremacy.”

Comedian Patton Oswalt attacked Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who sided with the majority.

Novelist Stephen King lashed out at the GOP.

Paramount Network’s Yellowstone star Piper Perabo offered her followers an “abortion access map.”

Disney+’s The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal used the hashtag “#ShameonSCOTUS.”

NBC’s Parks and Recreation and Apple TV+’s Severance star Adam Scott tweeted, “Fuck these assholes forever.”

Charlie’s Angels director and actress Elizabeth Banks claimed that women no longer have “bodily autonomy.”

Harold & Kumar star John Cho called the majority opinion the “tyranny of the extreme minority.”

ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder star Viola Davis also expressed her dismay. “Gutted,” she tweeted.

Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter called the ruling a “tragedy.”

West Side Story star Rachel Zegler launched an expletive filled tirade.

CBS’ Two and a Half Men star called the ruling “f–ing grotesque.”

Likewise, comedian Billy Eichner lashed out with multiple f-bombs, as did actress Busy Philipps.

Rob Reiner also expressed his rage.

Star Trek‘s George Takei was apparently in tears.

Rosanna Arquette proclaimed the ruling signals the “death of America.”

Actor Michael Rapaport called pro-life women “bags of shit.”

CBS’ Good Sam star Sophia Bush called the Supreme Court “those motherfuckers.”

HBO’s The Wire star Wendell Pierce bizarrely referred to abortion a “constitutional right.”

MGM’s No Time to Die star Jeffrey Wright used the decision to call former President Donald Trump a “certified moral degenerate.”

Netflix’s House of Cards actor Michael Kelly tweeted, “Scream from the rooftops now.”

CBS’ Judging Amy star Amy Brenneman also expressed her devastation.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife star Carrie Coon attacked the power of states to give voters the ability to decide the matter of abortion.

Actress Keke Palmer said she is “disgusted w/ my country.”

Netflix’s Grace & Frankie actor Ethan Embry called a fetus a “foreign object.”

Showtime’s Billions actress  Samantha Mathis used the hashtag “#fuckthepatriarchy.”

Actress Kristen Johnson tweeted her rage sarcastically.

“Come On Get Higher” singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson asked “how can we overturn the Supreme Court” ruling.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

