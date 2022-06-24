Hollywood Celebrities Melt Down over SCOTUS Roe v. Wade Decision: ‘How Can We Overturn the Supreme Court?’

Hollywood celebrities were inconsolable Friday following the announcement of the Supreme Court’s highly anticipated ruling on abortion. The Left-wing stars expressed their expletive-filled outrage and fury, directing their anger at the high court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Stars including Seth MacFarlane, Bette Midler, Michael Moore, Alyssa Milano and CBS’ Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer publicized their emotional meltdowns.

r”How dare they,” Bette Midler demanded.

“Not too long ago, this would have been dyrstopian sci-fi,” Seth MacFarlane despaired.

“Banning abortion is about controlling women and trans men.,” Alyssa Milano bizarrely tweeted, adding that that the court’s decision is also about upholding “white supremacy.”

Singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson even wondered, “How can we overturn the Supreme Court?”

On Friday, the Supreme Court released its 5-4 decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, weeks after a draft version of the decision was leaked to the media, resulting in violent attacks on pro-life centers and angry protests outside the homes of conservative justices.

“Abortion presents a profound moral question. The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the court’s decision.

“We now overrule those decisions and return the authority to the people and their elected representatives.”

Fox’s Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane compared the court’s decision to “dystopian sci-fi.”

Not too long ago, this would have been dystopian sci-fi. But the legacy of the 2016 election and the indelible mark of the GOP is printed here in black and white. How much farther this will go once again depends on American voters. Blame extremism or apathy, but this is America: pic.twitter.com/WefAworLlW — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) June 24, 2022

Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2 star Bette Midler raged: “They did it. THEY DID IT TO US!”

They did it. THEY DID IT TO US! #SCOTUS has overturned #RoevWade, enshrined in the Constitution as settled law for over 50 years. How dare they? This #SCOTUS is absolutely tone-deaf to the will and even the actual needs of the American people. #WakeUpAmerica — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 24, 2022

Michael Moore tweeted simply, “BASTARDS!”

Judd Apatow urged people to register to vote in response to the court’s decision.

Nothing matters except voter registration and turnout. @WhenWeAllVote https://t.co/iRVbowSCNq — Judd Apatow 🇺 (@JuddApatow) June 24, 2022

Alyssa Milano bizarrely claimed that the ruling is all about “controlling women and trans men.” She also likened the decision to “white supremacy.”

Banning abortion is about controlling women and trans men. It is about white supremacy, the patriarchy and misogyny. It’s a sad day for America. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 24, 2022

Comedian Patton Oswalt attacked Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who sided with the majority.

The dude who cried about beer on TV has made a BIG decision about your life, ladies! — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 24, 2022

Novelist Stephen King lashed out at the GOP.

The Republican party is living in a cone of denial. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 23, 2022

Paramount Network’s Yellowstone star Piper Perabo offered her followers an “abortion access map.”

Here is an abortion access map, state by state. (paywall removed)https://t.co/LjRNhZXLzU And here is the link to register to vote so we can make laws to protect our bodies and protect the future. https://t.co/NFlxHBLrTy#Dobbs #SCOTUS @NYMag pic.twitter.com/Qp2WC1WUzO — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) June 24, 2022

Disney+’s The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal used the hashtag “#ShameonSCOTUS.”

NBC’s Parks and Recreation and Apple TV+’s Severance star Adam Scott tweeted, “Fuck these assholes forever.”

This is so awful. Been trying figure out what to say but where to start so WOMEN’S RIGHTS ARE HUMAN RIGHTS, fuck these assholes forever🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕 https://t.co/DVRgd6FqE7 — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) June 24, 2022

Charlie’s Angels director and actress Elizabeth Banks claimed that women no longer have “bodily autonomy.”

Everybody gets a gun but nobody gets bodily autonomy. America. — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) June 24, 2022

Harold & Kumar star John Cho called the majority opinion the “tyranny of the extreme minority.”

Tyranny of the extreme minority — John Cho (@JohnTheCho) June 24, 2022

ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder star Viola Davis also expressed her dismay. “Gutted,” she tweeted.

And so it goes….Gutted. Now more than ever we have to use our voice and power! WE the people……🙏🏿🙏🏿https://t.co/8gFi0AbNSQ — Viola Davis (@violadavis) June 24, 2022

Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter called the ruling a “tragedy.”

The Dobbs decision is a tragedy. The heartbreak this has caused is immeasurable. But someday, hopefully soon, we WILL find our way to a future where reproductive freedom is forever enshrined in federal law. — Lynda Carter ☮️ (@RealLyndaCarter) June 24, 2022

West Side Story star Rachel Zegler launched an expletive filled tirade.

why the fuck don’t you care about us? why the fuck do you think you have any say over our bodies? — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) June 24, 2022

CBS’ Two and a Half Men star called the ruling “f–ing grotesque.”

Likewise, comedian Billy Eichner lashed out with multiple f-bombs, as did actress Busy Philipps.

GET YOUR FICTIONAL HATEFUL BIBLE STORIES AND YOUR FAKE FICTIONAL RELIGIOUS BULLSHIT OUT OF OUR FUCKING LIVES. FUCK YOU. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 24, 2022

It doesn’t end here. Fuck this sham. Fuck these people. If you’re a single issue voter and your issue is your taxes, fuck you too. This Supreme Court is on you. — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) June 24, 2022

Rob Reiner also expressed his rage.

Women have no right to make their own reproductive health decisions. Separation of Church and State is being obliterated. Everyone has a right to carry a concealed firearm. We’re being tyrannized by an Autocratic minority. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 24, 2022

Star Trek‘s George Takei was apparently in tears.

America, I weep for you. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 24, 2022

Rosanna Arquette proclaimed the ruling signals the “death of America.”

The death of America — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) June 24, 2022

Actor Michael Rapaport called pro-life women “bags of shit.”

CBS’ Good Sam star Sophia Bush called the Supreme Court “those motherfuckers.”

They will never end abortion.

Only safe abortion.

This is not about life. It’s about control.

Those motherfuckers. https://t.co/m9eAebqQcW — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) June 24, 2022

HBO’s The Wire star Wendell Pierce bizarrely referred to abortion a “constitutional right.”

The Supreme Court for the first time in the history of our nation has ruled to take away a constitutional right. The privacy of a woman to consider her physician, her family, and her faith to choose what they do with their body. — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) June 24, 2022

MGM’s No Time to Die star Jeffrey Wright used the decision to call former President Donald Trump a “certified moral degenerate.”

Latter three justices appointed by a certified moral degenerate. Nice work by a divided left to allow this to happen. We had a choice. Hope we learn from this…if it's not too late. https://t.co/jU0pYtCCuY — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) June 24, 2022

Netflix’s House of Cards actor Michael Kelly tweeted, “Scream from the rooftops now.”

Scream from the rooftops now but find a friend or many of them who are unregistered and register them to vote. — Michael Kelly (@michaeljkellyjr) June 24, 2022

CBS’ Judging Amy star Amy Brenneman also expressed her devastation.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife star Carrie Coon attacked the power of states to give voters the ability to decide the matter of abortion.

The “states’ rights” argument has always been a tactic, not a principle. https://t.co/JTDqu2p95A — Carrie Coon (@carriecoon) June 24, 2022

Actress Keke Palmer said she is “disgusted w/ my country.”

I’m past disgusted w/ my country and their constant inability to protect one another’s right & keep their word. How u overturning the wrong things? So many things to overturn that make sense. But this is what you chose?? — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) June 24, 2022

Netflix’s Grace & Frankie actor Ethan Embry called a fetus a “foreign object.”

According to our current SCOTUS states cannot restrict your right to carry a weapon but they can restrict your right to expel a foreign object from inside your body. — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) June 24, 2022

Showtime’s Billions actress Samantha Mathis used the hashtag “#fuckthepatriarchy.”

America, Land of the…. Oh, wait. Never mind. #fuckthepatriarchy — Samantha Mathis (@samanthamathis) June 24, 2022

Actress Kristen Johnson tweeted her rage sarcastically.

Fuck women protect them guns https://t.co/1JBj0QFsuM — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) June 24, 2022

“Come On Get Higher” singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson asked “how can we overturn the Supreme Court” ruling.

how can we overturn the supreme court?! — matt nathanson (@mattnathanson) June 24, 2022

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg.