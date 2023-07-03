Dolly Parton Bashes ‘Greedy Politicians’ Who ‘Wouldn’t Know the Truth if It Bit Them’

Country star Dolly Parton says we live in a world with “greedy politicians” who “wouldn’t know the truth if it bit them.” After being asked if she would ever consider running for office, the singer said, “No, I’m running from office.”

“In the middle of the night, I wake up with this song in my mind, and I just felt the need to address what’s going on in the world today, my feelings and thoughts about it, because I’m not one for speaking out much on those sort of thing,” Parton said in a recent interview with BBC News.

Watch Below:

“This is a message about the environment,” the BBC interviewer said, before pointing out that Parton has kept her politics “zipped.”

“Well that’s not politics to me,” the singer replied. “It’s not politics, I do make that statement, you know — don’t get me started on politics, how we live in a world like this, greedy politicians, present and past, wouldn’t know the truth if it bit them.”

After being asked if she has ever been tempted to get involved in politics, Parton said, “No.”

The country music star added that she aware she has a powerful voice, but, “But I use my powerful voice, hopefully, in the right way.”

“I accept and love everybody,” Parton explained. “I think we get so trapped in our beliefs, and our beliefs that we have to stay right with a certain thought. Therefore, nothing ever changes.”

“So, I just try to live it, be an example, write about it in my own way, but I don’t think of myself at all as being political. That’s the worst thing that I could think about, being in politics,” she added.

After being asked if there will ever “be a time when Dolly Parton says, ‘I’m going to run for office,'” the music star answered, “No. I’m running from office.”

As Breitbart News reported late last year, Parton performed her hit song “Go to Hell” during a Christmas special in which she she rebuked the Devil on prime-time television, proclaiming “Satan is real.”

