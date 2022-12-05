Watch: Dolly Parton Rebukes Satan During Prime-Time Christmas Special: ‘He Is Trying to Destroy Everything Good and Beautiful’

Country star Dolly Parton performed her hit song “Go to Hell” during a Christmas special, where she rebuked the Devil on prime-time television, proclaiming “Satan is real.”

“My brothers and my sisters, I am here to tell you that Satan is real,” the Grammy-winning songstress said during her Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas special on NBC, which is prime-time TV. “He is real and walking around amongst us, trying to destroy everything that’s good and beautiful,” Parton added. “He wants to break our hearts and minds, destroy our dreams and plans. He wants to tear us up in little pieces, break us down, and and send us straight to hell.”

The singer went no to declare, “Oh my God can do anything. My God can heal the sick, mend broken hearts, and take our souls to heaven. So Satan, listen up, in God’s name I rebuke you. I stand up in his name, look you in the eye, and laugh in your ugly face.”

Parton then began singing again:

“Go to hell, go to hell, go back where you belong. Take your drugs and your alcohol, your lust and your greed, go to hell with your corruption, just get away from me. Go to hell in a handbasket, because heaven waits for me.”

The country star danced and sang alongside a choir, while a man portraying Satan followed her around the stage.

On Sunday, Parton revealed that she has officially joined the Chinese mind-control app, TikTok, adding, “Better late than never.”

The country star already has more than 514,000 followers on the China-owned app, which is Chinese surveillance and psyops thinly veiled as a social media platform.

