Oscar-Winner Mira Sorvino Implores People to See ‘Sound of Freedom’: Will Inspire You to End Child Sex Trafficking

Academy Award-winning actress Mira Sorvino has called upon people to see the movie Sound of Freedom, in which she stars alongside actor Jim Caviezel (pictured above), asking people to ignore those who might describe it as “political.”

“Sound of Freedom is NOT a political movie. It’s a beautiful, inspiring film w/an uplifting ending that should ignite a [fire] in every viewer’s [heart] to get involved to end [child sex trafficking] of 2 million+ kids in our day,” she tweeted.

On her Instagram, Sorvino described Sound of Freedom as a “powerful film which will move you to action – this is not a political issue, but a fundamental crisis of our time, and we must all get involved if we are to [end it].”

Released by Angel Studios, the forces behind The Chosen, Sorvino plays the wife of actor Jim Caviezel, who portrays a “former government agent turned vigilante who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers,” according the IMDb description.

According to Variety, Sound of Freedom has been shaping up to be an “unlikely box office hit.”

“Angel Sturdios, the streaming and distribution company behind the low-budget drama, claims that the film has generated more than $10 million in pre-sales ahead of its theatrical release on July 4. That’s an impressive number for a movie that isn’t relying on a glossy big studio marketing campaign,” Variety reported.

“It’s also another sign of the buying power of religious moviegoers, who helped propel this spring’s Jesus Revolution to an improbable $53 million at the global box despite the fact that the biggest star in that movie was Kelsey Grammar,” it added.

