Scott Baio on Moving to Florida: ‘I’ve Watched Southern California Devolve into a Third World Country’

Actor Scott Baio, the Charles in Charge, Arrested Development star, said he moved from California to Florida because the Golden State had devolved into a “third-world country.”

Baio gave his explanation for the big move when speaking with Fox News host Jesse Watters on Tuesday.

“I’ve been there for 45 years, Jesse, and I’ve watched Southern California devolve into a third world country,” Baio said. “Between the homeless defecating on the sidewalk, doing drugs on the sidewalk in the middle of the day, illegal aliens all over the place, laws mean nothing, crime is out of control, graffiti on everything.”

“And all my tax dollars, I don’t know what they go for. I’m afraid to go to the mall, my wife and kid are afraid to go to the mall,” he added. “I’ve been in California a very, very long time and it’s so sad to me, I’ve got family and I’ve got friends there. I didn’t want to leave, but I’ve been pretty much forced out.”

Though Baio would list himself as a conservative, he did note that other less conservative celebrities like Katy Perry have also left California.

“You know what’s interesting to me? You know how many requests I’ve had for interviews because I tweeted I’m leaving California? Maybe 40. Nobody has ever asked, that I know of, any liberal actor that’s left California to come on and talk about why they left California,” Baio said. “Katy Perry left California to move to Kentucky or something. Me, because I want to get out of the hell hole that it’s become, I don’t get it. I must be a unicorn or something.”

Baio also scolded California for floating the possibility of slavery and racial reparations. As Breitbart News reported, the California Reparations Task Force also recommended that California review its past housing ordinances to rectify any discrimination.

Despite initially opposing reparations, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) eventually caved and backed the proposal.

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.