Robert Downey Jr. Says ‘Oppenheimer’ Confirmed His Belief That Men Start Wars and ‘Entire Planet Should Be a Matriarchy’

Robert Downey, Jr. said that working on the upcoming movie Oppenheimer confirmed his belief that men start wars and the planet should be ruled by women.

The actor — who plays U.S. Atomic Energy Commission chairman Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer — made the comments in an interview with the Associated Press, during which the giggling reporter asked a leading question about his thoughts on “patriarchy and war.”

“Men start wars and the entire planet should be a matriarchy,” he said. “But I’ve never changed position on that… This was just a triple confirmation.”

Robert Downey Jr. says working on “Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan’s film about development of the first nuclear weapons — confirmed his belief that “the entire planet should be a matriarchy.” pic.twitter.com/nWYbSoP3xS — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) July 7, 2023

The actor is clearly wrong in his implication that only men start wars. Numerous female leaders — including Catherine the Great of Russia, Isabella I of Spain, and the Empress Dowager Cixi of China — have instigated wars or invasions throughout history.

Oppenheimer — which is set to open July 21 — dramatizes the development of the atomic bomb, focusing on the work by J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) on the Manhattan Project. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the Universal movie features a large ensemble cast that includes Downey, Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh.

As Breitbart News reported, Downey, Jr. praised President Joe Biden during a 2021 World Economic Forum event, claiming that the commander in chief will bring the U.S. “back to principle.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com