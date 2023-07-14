Exclusive — Nashville Country Artist Austin Moody On His Democrat-Bashing Song ‘I’m Just Sayin’: ‘I Don’t Want My Daughter Growing Up in a Liberal-Run America’

“I felt deeply connected to it,” Nashville country singer Austin Moody said of “I’m Just Sayin’,” his recently released track that calls out the lawlessness and crime crushing American communities, the specter of woke university indoctrination, and the mega-corporation-backed transgender movement targeting children.

Breitbart News sat down the with the crooner to talk about his latest song, and he had a few choice things to say about what’s currently going on in the country.

“Over the past couple years, I’ve been convicted. Seeing a lot of things happening in this country that I don’t agree with. You sit back and think, ‘what can I do about this?'” Moody told Breitbart News. “All I could hope for is when people hear “I’m Just Sayin,’” they just know it was written to say we’ve had enough. We live in a society bent on the destruction of the individual. If you don’t fall in line you’ll be cancelled or destroyed.”

“Two or three years ago, I didn’t pay much attention to politics,” the East Tennessee native recalled. “I was just doing my music thing and I left politics out of it.”

That all changed for Moody when his daughter was born.

“In today’s world, what we’re dealing with, it’s not just about politics. It’s about a darkness that’s now coming for our children. I’ve got a 15 month old daughter. I don’t want her growing up in a liberal-run America.”

“I’m Just Sayin‘ has already racked up more than 1oo,000 views on YouTube and over 16,000 plays on Spotify. Moody says the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive, though it did put a bit of a target on his back in Nashville.

“There’s no doubt about it. I knew fully what I was doing,” Moody said with a slight grin. “I thought to myself, if I’m going to continue being an artist, releasing songs, am I just going to put my head in the sand or am I going to say something. Having my daughter definitely changed something in me. When she looks back at her dear old dad one day, she can be proud — knowing he stood up for something.”

Moody believes the lyrics in “I’m Just Sayin‘ are more commonsense thinking than political preaching. “It’s basically, hey, you do your thing. I’ll do mine. Just leave the kids out of it. That’s it. And what’s funny is when you say that, it pisses the other side off.”

“I’m Just Sayin‘ was co-written by Mike Loudermilk and a man whom Moody says is “cut from the same cloth” as him, Wynn Varble, a prolific country music singer-songwriter who has penned hits for some of the industry’s biggest stars, including Garth Brooks, Trace Adkins, and Brad Paisley. Varble recently spoke with Breitbart News’ editor-in-chief Alex Marlow on Sirius XM Patriot 125’s Breitbart News Daily and said “I’m Just Sayin‘” is response to “the woke culture, the very small percentage of the population trying to tell you who to love, how to feel. It don’t feel right.”

The song begins:

They’ve torn Portland all to pieces, let Chicago go to hell

There’s people leaving New York City like they rang the fire bell

They call themselves enlightened but cancel those who don’t agree

I wish all these folks who claim they’re woke would just go back to sleep

I’m just sayin’ Have we all lost our minds?

I’m just sayin’ where do we draw the line

I know ya’ll think it takes balls to be singing what I’m singing

But I’m just singing whaat you’re thinking

“I’m going to use what God gave me to try to say the right thing. So far, the response has been positive,” Moody says. He also understands what a blessing to have his wife — Jennifer Wayne, granddaughter of the late film icon John Wayne — as an occasional writing partner.

“We’ve written a few things together. Our daughter has already traveled across the country a couple times,” Moody said.

What’s next for this rising star?

“I’ve been releasing songs steadily all year and I’ve got a few coming that I really think people are going to love,” Moody said. “It’s about releasing music that says something, takes you somewhere.”

Moody says he’s also excited to kick off his first tour in over two years, the “I’m Just Sayin’ Tour” this coming fall. “I wouldn’t be singing “I’m Just Sayin‘” if 2020 didn’t happen. The tour is going to be fun. I’m looking forward to getting on the road, being with the fans, with shows starting in the Midwest on down to Florida.”

“What dictates music is the fans. If it sounds good to me, I’m satisfied. ll I can hope is other people do.”

