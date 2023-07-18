Model Gigi Hadid & Friend Arrested at Cayman Islands Airport, Charged with Drug Possession

Model Gigi Hadid and her friend, Leah Nicole McCarthy, were arrested last week at a Cayman Islands airport and charged with possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The pair arrived in a private jet at Owen Roberts International Airport on July 10 and were arrested after Customs & Border Control agents found weed and smoking utensils in both Hadid and McCarthy’s luggage, according to a report by Cayman Marl Road.

“The quantities were relatively small and were seemingly for personal consumption,” Cayman Marl Road reported.

Both Hadid and McCarthy were then arrested and charged on “suspicion of Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja,” the report added.

The two women were taken to the Prisoner Detention Center and later released on bail pending a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Hadid and McCarthy later pleaded guilty in Summary Court on July 12. They were then each fined $1,000.00, with no conviction being put on their records.

“Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license,” Hadid’s representative said, according to a report by Daily Mail.

“It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017,” the representative added. “Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.”

Marijuana is illegal in the Cayman Islands, but limited usage of CBD oil has been allowed for medical purposes since 2016.

Hadid, meanwhile, doesn’t appear concerned, as the 28-year-old model has posted several bikini photos to social media since her arrest.

“mornin!” Hadid wrote over the weekend in an Instagram post featuring two photos of her clad in a bikini.

