Sheryl Crow Rages At Jason Aldean over His Song ‘Try That in a Small Town’

Country singer and gun control pusher Sheryl Crow raged at Jason Aldean Tuesday following the release of the music video for his song, “Try That in a Small Town.”

Crow seized on the song’s gun references and raged against Aldean, accusing him of “promoting violence” and pointed to the night Aldean survived a mass shooting, October 1, 2017, in Las Vegas.

“Jason Aldean, I’m from a small town. Even people in small towns are sick of violence. There’s nothing small-town or American about promoting violence,” she tweeted. “You should know that better than anyone having survived a mass shooting.”

Aldean’s song highlights the leftist lawlessness, anti-police sentiment, and rogue violence against innocents, often seen in big cities, and juxtaposes these things with the small town effort to preserve law, order, and decency.

One part of the song’s lyrics highlight how people in small town America treasure firearms handed down from family members and have no plans to comply with calls to surrender their firearms.

GOT A GUN THAT MY GRANDDAD GAVE ME

THEY SAY ONE DAY THEY’RE GONNA ROUND UP

WELL THAT SHIT MIGHT FLY IN THE CITY GOOD LUCK TRY THAT IN A SMALL TOWN

SEE HOW FAR YOU MAKE IT DOWN THE ROAD

‘ROUND HERE WE TAKE CARE OF OUR OWN

YOU CROSS THAT LINE IT WON’T TAKE LONG

FOR YOU TO FIND OUT

I RECOMMEND YOU DON’T

TRY THAT IN A SMALL TOWN

Crow’s tweet contained a retweet of Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Shannon Watts’ tweet attacking Aldean too.

.@Jason_Aldean – who was on-stage during the mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert in 2017 that killed 60 people and wounded over 400 more – has recorded a song called “Try That In A Small Town” about how he and his friends will shoot you if you try to take their guns. pic.twitter.com/hWGdEgS33v — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 17, 2023

To be clear, the lyrics of “Try That in a Small Town” do not say anything about shooting people who try to take away guns. Rather, the lyrics make clear that people in rural America have no intention of giving up their firearms.

Watts uses her Twitter account to constantly push gun control and Crow, more and more, uses her platform to push gun control as well.

For example, on April 19, 2023, Breitbart News reported that Crow and fellow singer Amy Grant met with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) on behalf of Voices for a Safer Tennessee, pressing the governor to adopt more gun control.

A red flag law is one of the gun controls sought by Voices for a Safer Tennessee. California has had such a law since 2016 yet California was the No. 1 state for “active shooter incidents” in 2021.

Moreover, Crow and Grant’s gun control group also wants Tennessee to adopt gun storage laws and universal background checks. California has both of these gun controls as well, yet California led the nation in homicides in 2021 with 2,495.

