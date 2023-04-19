Sheryl Crow, Amy Grant Team Up to Push Gun Control in Tennessee

Singers Sheryl Crow and Amy Grant teamed up to lobby Tennessee lawmakers for more gun control on Tuesday. NewsChannel5 reported Crow saying, “We’re just here to give voice what a lot of, not only artists, musical artists, but also moms, dads, [want].”

She added, “We’re Nashvillians, we’re also moms.”

Grant said, “Nashville is in a unique position to do this work.”

Rolling Stone reported that Crow and Grant are joined by Kacey Musgraves and Jason Isbell. The four artists are part of a new gun control group called Voices for a Safer Tennessee.

Voices for a Safer Tennessee released a statement, pushing for a pass a red flag law, gun storage requirements, and universal background checks:

We are not hopeless, and we will not accept inaction. This does not have to be our normal and we ask that you stand with us! We know that gun safety laws work. Policies like extreme risk protection laws and secure storage of firearms can save lives. And we ask that you keep your session open until these policies are put into place.

Ironically, red flag laws, gun storage requirements, and universal background checks would not have have prevented the March 27, 2023, Nashville Christian school shooting, as the 28-year-old transgender shooter’s parents did not even know she owned guns and she was not on police radar.

Moreover, the 28-year-old shooter legally purchased her guns, which means she passed background checks to acquire them.

On April 7, 2023, Breitbart News reported that TN. Gov. Bill Lee (R) caved on his opposition to gun control and called on the state legislature to pass a red flag law.

