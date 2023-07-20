Disney+ Disaster: Marvel ‘Secret Invasion’ Cross-Posts Episodes to Hulu Mid-Season to Gin Up Interest

July 20 (UPI) — Secret Invasion episodes are coming to Hulu this week.

Marvel announced Thursday that the first three episodes of the show will be available to stream on Hulu beginning Friday.

The episodes “Resurrection,” “Promises,” and “Betrayed” will stream on Hulu from July 21-Aug. 17 in celebration of the Secret Invasion finale, which premieres July 26 on Disney+.

Secret Invasion takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show follows Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) as he races against time to stop a Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman and Don Cheadle also star.

He’s bringing the Fury. Celebrate the first three episodes of Marvel Studios’ #SecretInvasion, starting tomorrow on @Hulu until 8/17. Stream episodes now on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/T6za7S47mM — Secret Invasion (@SecretInvasion) July 20, 2023

Secret Invasion originally premiered in June and streams on Disney+. The streaming service shared a trailer for the show’s final two episodes Monday.

Jackson will also play Fury in the Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, which opens in theaters in November.