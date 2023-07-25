Report: Grammy-Winning Singer Tori Kelly Hospitalized After Collapsing, Treated for Blood Clots

Grammy-winning singer Tori Kelly is reportedly in a “serious condition” after she was rushed to hospital late Sunday night and is now being treated for blood clots around vital organs.

The 30-year-old is thought to have been out for dinner in downtown LA with friends when she felt her heart racing.

Sources have said she “passed out” and was unconscious “for a while.”

TMZ reports Tori’s friends took her to a top hospital after they carried her outside the restaurant, put her into a vehicle, then speeding off rather than calling an ambulance.

The outlet adds Tori is now in ICU after doctors discovered clots in the star’s legs and lungs.

They are still working to determine if any clots are around her heart.

It’s reported the pop star has been drifting in and out of consciousness while in hospital, with a source saying the situation is “very serious.”

The LA Times reports Kelly was scheduled to play at the Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood on Friday.

There is currently no word on whether the show will be canceled or postponed.

The Nobody Love artist was nominated for best new artist at the 58th Grammy Awards in 2016, then won Grammys for her single Never Alone and her gospel album Hiding Place in 2019.

Most recently, Kelly’s holiday album A Tori Kelly Christmas was nominated for a Grammy in 2022.