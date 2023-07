Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor has died at the age of 56. O’Connor, who hailed from Dublin, Ireland, and found worldwide fame in 1990 with her hit single “Nothing Compares 2 U,” has died, according to a report by the Irish Times.

O’Connor is survived by her three children. Her son, Shane, died last year aged 17.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.