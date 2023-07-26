Jim Caviezel’s Message at Kevin McCarthy’s ‘Sound of Freedom’ Screening: ‘When God Tells You to Do Something, You Don’t Hesitate’

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) hosted a special screening of the hit movie Sound of Freedom in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, with Jim Caviezel and Tim Ballard both in attendance.

When McCarthy asked Caviezel what he hopes audiences will take away from the anti-child trafficking movie, the actor replied, “When God tells you to do something, you don’t hesitate.”

The Sound of Freedom movie faced every obstacle imaginable in coming to theaters. But Tim Ballard and Jim Caviezel didn't give up because "when God tells you to do something, you don't hesitate." pic.twitter.com/8oHCw3gyy4 — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) July 26, 2023

The conversation between Speaker McCarthy and actor Jim Caviezel and Tim Ballard took place at a reception just before Tuesday’s screening, which was part of McCarthy’s ongoing series of movie nights intended to bridge the partisan divide in Congress.

Tim Ballard — the real-life Homeland Security agent who quit his government job to devote himself to rescuing children from sex trafficking rings — gave his explanation for why the independently produced and distributed movie has become a surprise box-office success, grossing more than $127 million as of Tuesday.

“The people are tired of just being entertained,” he said. “They want to have purpose to what they’re looking at and watching.”

Fight for the light. Silence the darkness. See Sound of Freedom in theaters everywhere. Get showtimes at https://t.co/lX4EkIrok5 #SoundofFreedomMovie #AngelStudios #basedonatruestory pic.twitter.com/IDQQTM4jJX — Sound of Freedom | Movie (@SOFMovie2023) July 20, 2023

“I think God’s touched millions of hearts to wake up and they’ve used this amazing film to do that.”

Sound of Freedom‘s success has resulted in vicious attacks from the mainstream news media, which first boycotted the movie and then began falsely smearing it as a “QAnon” conspiracy.

As Breitbart News reported, former President Donald Trump hosted a special screening of Sound of Freedom last week at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The film Sound of Freedom (@jimcaviezelfilm) gained an enthusiastic new fan — former President Donald Trump, who praised the anti-child trafficking drama as a "great movie" and "an incredible inspiration" during a screening at his club in New Jersey. https://t.co/5c0wERJ2w6 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 20, 2023

Trump later called for the death penalty for human traffickers, saying he will “defend the dignity of human life” when he returns to the White House.

