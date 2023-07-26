Jim Caviezel’s Message at Kevin McCarthy’s ‘Sound of Freedom’ Screening: ‘When God Tells You to Do Something, You Don’t Hesitate’

David Ng

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) hosted a special screening of the hit movie Sound of Freedom in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, with Jim Caviezel and Tim Ballard both in attendance.

When McCarthy asked Caviezel what he hopes audiences will take away from the anti-child trafficking movie, the actor replied, “When God tells you to do something, you don’t hesitate.”

The conversation between Speaker McCarthy and actor Jim Caviezel and Tim Ballard took place at a reception just before Tuesday’s screening, which was part of McCarthy’s ongoing series of movie nights intended to bridge the partisan divide in Congress.

Tim Ballard — the real-life Homeland Security agent who quit his government job to devote himself to rescuing children from sex trafficking rings — gave his explanation for why the independently produced and distributed movie has become a surprise box-office success, grossing more than $127 million as of Tuesday.

“The people are tired of just being entertained,” he said. “They want to have purpose to what they’re looking at and watching.”

“I think God’s touched millions of hearts to wake up and they’ve used this amazing film to do that.”

Sound of Freedom‘s success has resulted in vicious attacks from the mainstream news media, which first boycotted the movie and then began falsely smearing it as a “QAnon” conspiracy.

As Breitbart News reported, former President Donald Trump hosted a special screening of Sound of Freedom last week at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Trump later called for the death penalty for human traffickers, saying he will “defend the dignity of human life” when he returns to the White House.

