Jim Caviezel Calls Trump ‘the New Moses’: ‘Going to Save Children the Likes of Which You Have Never Seen’

Hollywood star Jim Caviezel has praised former President Donald Trump, calling him the “new Moses” who is “going to save children the likes of which you have never seen.”

Jim Caviezel’s words of praise come after the actor spent an evening with Trump at a special screening of Sound of Freedom at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. As Breitbart News reported, Trump gave the anti-child trafficking drama a big thumb’s up, calling it an “incredible inspiration.”

“President Trump is going to save Children the likes of which you have never seen!” the actor tweeted . “You might even say he is the new Moses telling Pharaoh (World Cabal) to let the children Go Free! Mr. President …. You are The “New” Moses!… but I’m still Jesus ;) ”

Caviezel also called Trump the “new Moses” during a recent appearance on Fox & Friends.

Jim Caviezel: Donald Trump is the new Moses Kilmeade: *in shock* pic.twitter.com/usSkHojgfg — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 20, 2023

Caviezel was among the guests attending Trump’s special screening of Sound of Freedom at the president’s club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Prior to the movie, which was screened outdoors, the actor dined with Trump along with director Alejandro Gómez Monteverde and movie’s real-life inspiration — Tim Ballard, the former Homeland Security agent who quit his job in order to devote himself to rescuing children from sex trafficking rings and bringing their kidnappers to justice.

Sound of Freedom has emerged as the surprise box-office success of the summer. The independently produced and distributed movie recently surpassed $100 million at the box office without the benefit of a major studio promotional campaign.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com