Watch: Ice Cube Takes Tucker Carlson on a Tour Showing Him How Politicians Failed Black Americans

World-famous rapper and Hollywood actor Ice Cube, who has taken a considerable anti-establishment turn in recent days, appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show on Twitter where he discussed how politicians failed black Americans among a whole range of issues.

The episode featured the “Straight Outta Compton” singer riding in a car with Tucker Carlson through his childhood neighborhood in South Central Los Angeles – the neighborhood where he met Dr. Dre and formed the famous rap group N.W.A. When asked if politicians have done anything to help the black Americans who live in his city despite the billions of dollars spent, the rapper ultimately said that nothing has changed and that he does not trust politicians.

“How do you think politicians in Los Angeles have done running this city?” asked Tucker.

“It’s pretty much the same people running it the same way. Politicians only pay attention to the people that give them money. Everybody else is kind of an extra in their movie,” responded Ice Cube.

Ice Cube said that he never gives money to politicians because he does not trust them.

“I don’t believe in politicians,” he said. “Politicians have hidden agendas. They owe a lot of people, a lot of favors. The more money you give them, the more you’re listened to.”

Ice Cube admitted that he did feel hope upon the election of former President Barack Obama after decades of no progress under Democrat and Republican presidents, but he now understands that the change he had hoped for did not come.

“Not much changed for the people I know, people I care about,” he said.

Later, the discussion segued into Ice Cube’s refusal to get the coronavirus vaccine to the point of even turning down a $9 million payday on a film. He ultimately lamented about how the media portrayed him as an anti-vaxxer even though he actually never publicly advocated against the vaccine and never told his fans to refuse the vaccine.

As Breitbart News reported, Ice Cube became an enemy of political and Hollywood establishments when he announced his “Fuck the Gatekeepers” tour last month.