Joe Rogan Trashes Cancel Campaign Against Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’: Rap Songs ‘Infinitely Worse’

Podcaster Joe Rogan trashed the cancel campaign against country music star Jason Aldean and his new song “Try That in a Small Town” due to its depiction of riot culture and crime.

Speaking with Canadian professor Gad Saad, Rogan said that the outrage makes no sense considering that some rap songs contain far worse language than Jason Aldean’s song.

“I’m not saying that’s the greatest song the world has ever known, but the level of outrage coming from people that are upset about that song is so strange when there are hundreds of rap songs out there that are infinitely worse,” Rogan said, albeit admitting he still enjoyed rap songs.

Gad Saad said that some rap songs promote misogyny and glorify violence; Rogan agreed.

“Mhmm, no complaints at all,” Rogan said. “And we’re not even talking about old stuff, there’s new stuff too, there’s hip-hop, there’s wild rock songs, there’s a lot of wild shit.”

Rogan also could not get behind critics of the song calling it racist or pro-lynching.

“The racial aspect of it was crazy, because the real Antifa problems that were happening during the BLM, I think there was a lot of White people doing that wasn’t it? It was a lot of lost liberal Whites who are very angry, who decided to take up this movement and smash things,” he said. “So the racial aspect of it, there’s nothing racial about the lyrics.”

WATCH🚨: Joe Rogan on country music vilifying Jason Aldean for calling out Antifa. pic.twitter.com/VsP39SXBJH — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) July 26, 2023

As Breitbart News reported, CMT recently pulled the music video for Jason Aldean’s new single “Try That In a Small Town,” which aggressively attacks recent riots and rising lawlessness in the United States. The video features Aldean performing in front of a courthouse amid interspersed footage of “a flag burning, protesters screaming and attacking police in various scenarios, and robbing a convenience store,” according to Billboard.

Later in the video, a Fox News chyron appears with the words “state of emergency declared in Georgia.” Aldean’s video juxtaposes these violent images with more harmonious scenes like a girl playing hopscotch and a raised American flag. Critics of the song took issue with several lyrics wherein Aldean calls out criminals and rioters directly. Per Billboard:

Written by Kelly Lovelace, Neil Thrasher, Tully Kennedy and Kurt Michael Allison, the song is an often confrontational take, with lyrics challenging those who “carjack an old lady at a red light” or “pull a gun on the owner of a liquor store” or “cuss out a cop” to try that in a small town and “see how far ya make it down the road/ around here, we take care of our own.” In a later verse, Aldean, who was on stage when the worst gun massacre in U.S. history took place at the Route 91 Festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2017, sings, “Got a gun that my granddad gave me/ They say one day they’re gonna round up/ Well, that sh-t might fly in the city/ Good luck.”

Aldean addressed the controversy over his song after CMT removed it from circulation on Tuesday in a lengthy message on his Instagram Stories.