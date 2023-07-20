Trump Backs Jason Aldean Amid ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Cancel Campaign: ‘A Fantastic Guy’

Former President Donald Trump came to the defense of country star Jason Aldean after he fell subject to a cancel campaign over his recent song “Try That in a Small Town.”

Hailing Aldean a “fantastic guy,” the former president urged people on Truth Social to get out and support his music. “Jason Aldean is a fantastic guy who just came out with a great new song. Support Jason all the way. MAGA!!!” he said.

Aldean has received support from several politicians, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN).

Cancel culture is the enemy of freedom of expression. I stand with @Jason_Aldean!https://t.co/KpTILT7lWy — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) July 19, 2023

When the media attacks you, you’re doing something right. @Jason_Aldean has nothing to apologize for. https://t.co/oEhCFS4CGM — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) July 19, 2023

As Breitbart News reported, CMT recently pulled the music video for Jason Aldean’s new single “Try That In a Small Town,” which aggressively attacks recent riots and rising lawlessness in the United States. The video features Aldean performing in front of a courthouse amid interspersed footage of “a flag burning, protesters screaming and attacking police in various scenarios, and robbing a convenience store,” according to Billboard.

Later in the video, a Fox News chyron appears with the words “state of emergency declared in Georgia.” Aldean’s video juxtaposes these violent images with more harmonious scenes like a girl playing hopscotch and a raised American flag. Critics of the song took issue with several lyrics wherein Aldean calls out criminals and rioters directly. Per Billboard:

Written by Kelly Lovelace, Neil Thrasher, Tully Kennedy and Kurt Michael Allison, the song is an often confrontational take, with lyrics challenging those who “carjack an old lady at a red light” or “pull a gun on the owner of a liquor store” or “cuss out a cop” to try that in a small town and “see how far ya make it down the road/ around here, we take care of our own.” In a later verse, Aldean, who was on stage when the worst gun massacre in U.S. history took place at the Route 91 Festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2017, sings, “Got a gun that my granddad gave me/ They say one day they’re gonna round up/ Well, that sh-t might fly in the city/ Good luck.”

Aldean addressed the controversy over his song after CMT removed it from circulation on Tuesday in a lengthy message on his Instagram Stories.