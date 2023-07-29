Joe Biden Vows to Not Fund Raise in Hollywood During Writers, Actors Strike

Joe Biden has promised not to engage in any political fund raising in Hollywood during the writers and actors strike, according to a report.

A report at TMZ claims Biden will not appear at any fundraisers in Los Angeles while the strike is ongoing.

Biden is, of course, a major supporter of unions and in May expressed his hope that the strike would end quickly, saying, “I sincerely hope the writers’ strike in Hollywood gets resolved and the writers are given a fair deal they deserve as soon as possible.”

While a list of celebrities and industry insiders have expressed an interest in raising funds and holding events for Biden, none have been scheduled with only 15 months left in the 2024 campaign. TMZ was told that the fundraisers will be held once the strike is over.

However, closing off his fundraising in L.A. is a problematic move for Biden. TMZ added that Biden raised $10.5 million in California for his 2020 campaign. That was 21 percent of his total fundraising.

Hollywood was all in for Biden early in 2020 and quickly rallied to his campaign after his series of Super Tuesday primary wins.

At one 2020 fundraiser in particular, for instance, Biden raised six million dollars in an effort led by Dreamworks and Disney honcho Jeffrey Katzenberg.

Biden has been very close to many members of the Hollywood community and has repeatedly held fundraisers after winning the White House in 2020. In June of last year, for instance, Biden spent a weekend partying with Hollywood elites at a chic Los Angeles fundraiser as American families faced rising prices and lower earnings thanks to Bidenflation.

