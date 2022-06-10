Joe Biden Hobnobbing at $36,000 Hollywood Elite Fundraiser as Inflation Hits Another Record High

President Joe Biden will spend the weekend partying with Hollywood elites at a chic Los Angeles fundraiser as American families everywhere face yet another round of sticker shock as inflation hits a new record.

Biden is reportedly attending a fundraiser this weekend held by Democratic mega-donor billionaire Haim Saban and his wife, Cheryl.

The fundraiser will raise money for the Democratic National Committee’s Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund, with tickets starting at $1,000 per person and going as high as a whopping $36,500, according to a report from Deadline.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is reportedly expected to attend the glitzy fundraiser.

Biden, who is in L.A. for the Summit of the Americas, will party the night away as average Americans continue to suffer under his presidency. As Breitbart News reported, inflation hit a new high in May with prices soaring a stunning 8.6 percent, defying the prevailing media narrative that inflation had cooled off a bit.

Food prices rose even more, with the price of meat and eggs up a staggering 14.6 percent, and dairy products up 11.8 percent.

On Thursday, gas prices soared to a record national average of $5.00 per gallon.

The Biden administration has repeatedly said it can do little to help Americans when it comes to inflation and the price of energy, disingenuously blaming soaring prices on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

