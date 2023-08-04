‘Joker’ Star Marc Maron Attacks Men Who Dislike Feminist ‘Barbie’ Movie as ‘F**king Insecure Babies’

Comedian and “WTF” podcaster Marc Maron absolutely loves feminist Barbie and has zero tolerance for men who don’t care for the way the movie repeatedly bashes the male sex and obsesses over the “patriarchy.”

“Any dude that can’t take those hits in that movie, they’ve really got to look in their pants and decide what they’re made of. I mean, Jesus Christ, what a bunch of fucking insecure babies,” the Joker star said.

Maron gushed over Barbie in a recent TikTok video.

“I saw Barbie and I thought it was a fucking masterpiece,” he said. “And like, I don’t throw that word around lightly, but, Jesus Christ!”

He continued: “The comedy about men is inspired and the fact that certain men took offense to the point where they, you know, tried to build a grift around it… is so embarrassing for them. I mean, so embarrassing for them.”

Maron also praised Barbie’s inclusion of “progressive politics and basic feminism” in a way that is “funny, informative and well-executed in a context that is completely engaging.”

Barbie has become the biggest studio hit of the summer and is expected to soon pass the $1 billion mark in worldwide box office receipts.

While Warner Bros. marketed the movie as a light-hearted comedy, the movie reportedly embraces woke-ism to an extreme degree by repeatedly invoking the “patriarchy” and mocking the male sex as boorish and buffoonish.

