Reports: ‘Sound of Freedom’ Investor’s Kidnapping Charges Stem from Child Custody Dispute, Not Trafficking

One of the more than 6,000 investors in the box office hit Sound of Freedom has been arrested in Missouri as an accessory to kidnapping in what reports have stated was a child custody dispute involving one of his tenants.

The arrest of Fabian Marta, 51, has set off a firestorm of news media innuendo, with many on the left trying to smear the anti-child-trafficking movie by claiming that Marta was arrested for child trafficking, which has not been reported.

Marta is a landlord to a woman who was involved in a custody dispute with her aunt, according to a Deadline report. Marta was allegedly providing living arrangements to that woman and her children, the former of whom is involved in renovating the rental property.

Local news station KMOV4 reported that Martas stands accused of helping the woman who had “unlawfully taken her children.” The outlet cited a probable cause statement accusing Marta of providing shelter for the children, and refusing police entry to the property to investigate.

An attorney for Marta told various outlets the criminal charges against his client are “unfounded.”

Marta was one of more than 6,600 investors who contributed money to Sound of Freedom.

The independently financed and distributed movie, which has emerged as the surprise box-office hit of the summer, tells the story of Tim Ballard (Jim Caviezel), the real-life Homeland Security agent who quit his government job to devote his career to rescuing children from sex trafficking rings.

As Breitbart News reported, former President Donald Trump endorsed the movie following a special screening at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey. The president later called for the death penalty for those convicted of sex trafficking.

The mainstream news media and various social media influencers have attempted to use Fabian Marta’s recent arrest to smear Sound of Freedom, with many implying that Marta is a child trafficker.

Newsweek, which was the first to report the arrest, makes no mention of the custody dispute that has been reported by other outlets.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com