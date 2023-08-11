Folk Singer Oliver Anthony Goes Viral with Searing Protest Song Against D.C. Elites: ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’

The Internet is chock full of videos of people singing songs and playing guitar. For any of them to get millions of views overnight and prompt a legendary country producer to offer to build an entire album around it, the song has to do something very special to stand out.

For Virginia folk singer Oliver Anthony, his smoldering delivery of a defiant protest song has resonated with ordinary Americans crushed by the indifference of the elites who run their world.

He has released a song titled “Rich Men North of Richmond” which takes aim at the moneyed elites in Washington, DC, the backroom dealmakers happy to cruise through life while everyday men and women sweat and toil just to get by.

Watch and listen for yourself below, and note the story gets better… and better.

“Rich Men North of Richmond” has been viewed and enjoyed countless millions of times across a multitude of platforms and voices the struggles of working-class families in the era of Bidenflation and upper-class opulence (note the veiled reference to Jeffrey Epstein’s island).

Oliver is a father who has seen his fair share of troubles and is now happy to dedicate his life to higher virtues than drunkenness. His Spotify profile reads: “I spend my free time writing songs and pursuing an off grid life on 90 acres in the woods of Virginia. Lord willing, this is just the beginning.”

As he sings:

I’ve been selling my soul

Working all day

Overtime hours

For bullshit pay

So I can sit out here and waste my life away

Drag back home and drown my troubles away It’s a damn shame

What the world’s gotten to

For people like me and people like you

Wish I could just wake up and it not be true

But it is, oh, it is

Living in the new world

With an old soul

These rich men north of Richmond

Lord knows they all just want to have total control

Wanna know what you think

Wanna know what you do

And they don’t think you know, but I know that you do

Cause your dollar ain’t shit, and it’s taxed to no end

‘Cause of rich men north of Richmond

After the song was shared on social media — garnering millions of views and thousands of messages of praise — Anthony created an account on Twitter/X to say he is “in a state of shock at the outpouring of love I’ve seen.”

The story doesn’t stop there.

Now a top country producer has been so inspired he has stepped forward to offer his own assistance with the young man’s music career. John Rich — who has topped the iTunes charts multiple times over the past few years with anti-establishment anthems — shared Oliver’s song, helping rocket the phrase “Rich Men North of Richmond” to the trending topics list. Jason Howerton, an alumnus of The Blaze, announced Rich would lend his talents to the recording, while other conservative influencers will step forward with distribution and promotional offers.

🚨🚨🚨 BREAKING: After offering to cover the cost to produce Oliver Anthony’s album, legendary country producer @johnrich has agreed to PRODUCE THAT RECORD!! @dbongino offers to assist with distribution. Holy s**t!!!! Oliver Anthony, email me back!! https://t.co/mzGzwLy1n6 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 10, 2023

Howerton later shared some biographical background information on Anthony’s life and how the song was recorded for the YouTube channel Radio WV. Apparently, the singer had been free from alcohol for about a month before the soulful live performance:

On the Radio WV YouTube video, the description says Anthony names Hank Williams Jr. as his biggest inspiration. “Oliver wants to give hope to the working class and your average hard working young man who may have lost hope in the grind of trying to get by,” it reads.

Oliver Anthony has instantly exploded into the consciousness of hurting Americans, and it’s exciting to see where he may go from here.